Robert Kenneth Hostetler, 53, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, due to cancer complications.
Rob was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Savage Taylor; and his maternal grandparents, Art and Bonnie Savage.
Rob is survived by his wife, Deborah Nestor Hostetler, whom he married on his mother's birthday, May 5, 2021. Rob is also survived by his parents, Ken and Linda Hostetler; sons Kyle Hostetler and wife Danielle, and Zachary Hostetler and his wife, Crystal; grandson Ben; sister Marci Hostetler Hinzy and husband Harry Jr.; nephew Travis Myers; Kaylee Luckey; sisters-in-law Donna Weitzel and Brenda Grayhek; paternal grandparents Max and Irene Hostetler; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rob was a 1986 graduate of Turkeyfoot High School. He had many great friends and buddies that he enjoyed being around. He enjoyed tinkering with all sorts of projects. If he couldn't fix it, he would fix it to the point where no one else could fix it either. Rob was a happy-go-lucky man and made everyone around him smile. He enjoyed giving wet willies and his opinion on how you should do things.
Rob's wishes were to be cremated and for everyone that knew him to remember the good times he shared with them.
There will be no viewing per Rob's request.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mary's Cancer Fund, 69 Braddock Road, Ohiopyle, PA 15470.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hailey Guthrie and Harry Hinzy Sr. for the comfort and care of Rob and his family.
All arrangements are under the direction of DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Farmington.
