Hopwood
Robert L. Bowland, 66, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born August 10, 1956, in Uniontown.
Robert was predeceased by his father, Caz Bowland; and brother, Mark Bowland.
He is survived by his mother, Freda Rankin Ritz of Hopwood; his girlfriend of 10 years, Sherry Kegg of Uniontown; three brothers, Rick Bowland (Sherry) of Brownsville, JR Ritz (Terra) and their children, Austin and Addie of Oliver, and Mike Bowland of Maryland; one niece, Christina Bowland of Uniontown; and one nephew, JR Ritz of New Salem.
Robert was a life member of the Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of Hutchinson Sportsman's Club and Amvets Post 103 where he served in the Honor Guard.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m., time of the service, on Monday, June 26, 2023, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.