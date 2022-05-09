Point Marion
Robert L. Butterworth Sr., 87, of Point Marion, passed away unexpectedly Friday, May 6, 2022, in his home. Born December 23, 1934, near Greensburg, he was a son of the late Susanna Anderson Butterworth and George Butterworth, Sr.
Following his graduation in 1953 from Point Marion High School, Bob served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Over the years, he served his community in a number of ways. He is currently the oldest member of the Point Marion Volunteer Fire Department, joining in 1960; a former member and past president of Borough Council; had served as a Boy Scout leader; coach of a local little league softball team; member and former lay leader at Point Marion United Methodist Church; remained active in the Fire Department Golf League; and was a current officer in the Point Marion American Legion.
He retired in 1989 from PennDOT, where he was a skilled technician in the survey department.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Patricia Lenkowich Butterworth; three children and their spouses, Robert and Kathy Butterworth, Jr. of Point Marion, Cynthia (Butterworth) and Steven Mehok of Mims, Fla., and Kimberly and Michael Moody of Point Marion; also, five grandchildren, Ryan, Natalie and Blake Moody and Robert III and Carrie Ann Butterworth; five great-grandchildren, Caleb, Rachel, Sage, Fletcher and Laurel; and a sister, Mrs. Jean Brooks of Lake Lynn.
Deceased are a grandson, Garrett Moody; three sisters, Mary Crimbly, Pearl Taylor and Helen Kay Grimm; and three brothers, George, Jr., William and Edward Joseph "Teddy" Butterworth.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Tuesday, May 10, with Pastor Deb Lambert officiating, in the Point Marion United Methodist Church. Interment, with military honors accorded by the Point Marion Veterans Posts, will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to the Point Marion United Methodist Church, 500 Morgantown Street, Point Marion, PA 15474, or the Point Marion Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Cheat Street, Point Marion, PA 15474.
