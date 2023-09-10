Robert L. Grove, Jr., 68, of Connellsville, died Wednesday, September 6, 2023, in Ocean City, Md. He was born February 28, 1955, in Uniontown, a son of the late Robert L., Sr. and Frances Jean Elliott Grove.
He was a graduate of Connellsville High School.
Bob was formerly employed at Westinghouse and he retired from West Penn Power, Co.
He was a member of the Slovak Club and the Kings Mountain Golf Club. He was an avid golfer and avid Penn State and Steelers fan and he loved his yearly trips to Ocean City.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Taylor Grove; two sons, Christopher R. Grove and Mandi Davis of Smock, and Patrick A. Grove of Connellsville; two sisters: his twin, Jan L. Krupa and husband Timothy of Smithfield, and Jill J. Nicoletti and husband Thomas of Hagerstown, Md.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Barbara Taylor of Connellsville, Susan Potkul and husband Ronald of Deland, Fla., Robert Taylor and wife Cindy of South Connellsville, Cynthia Friend and her husband David of Greensburg, William Taylor and wife Tammy of Greensburg, Lori Lambie and husband David of Dunbar, and Meredith Rose and husband Chip of Connellsville.
In addition to his late parents, he was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, John and Mary Lee Taylor; and a brother-in-law, Jack Taylor.
Family and friends will be received from 12 noon to 7 p.m., the hour of services, Monday, September 11, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.
