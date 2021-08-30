NOTE: There has been a change to visitation and service times
Uniontown
Robert L. Mickens, 72, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Thursday, August 26, 2021. He was born July 20, 1949, in Fairchance, a son of the late Dannie DeWitt Chandler and Eleanor Jean Mickens Chandler.
Robert attended Fairchance George's High School, where he was a great football player, which he loved.
He was a faithful member of the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Fairchance, and served as a deacon for many years among other duties wherever he was needed.
Robert served in the United States Army for 23 years. After his honorable discharge, he was employed at a chemical plant in Philadelphia, where he lived for many years.
Robert passions were being a devoted husband to wife Erica Mickens, cooking and eating, playing dominoes and cards with family, and operating the food bank at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in addition to the Fayette County Community Action. He was also an avid golfer.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Erica Mickens of Uniontown; children Antoinette Mickens of Chicago, Ill., Susan Mickens of Chicago, and Renee Nixon of Jacksonville, Fla.; siblings Terry Chandler (Kim) of Uniontown, Vernon Chandler of Fairchance, Dannette Smith of Chicago, and Dawn Mayo Chandler of Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a contribution to the Fayette County Community Action Food Bank, 140 N. Beeson Boulevard, Uniontown, PA 15401.
The family extends their gratitude for all expressions of love and concern you have shown. God bless you and thank you very much !
Services are entrusted to LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Tuesday, August 31, with a funeral service immediately following. Interment will be scheduled for the National Cemeteries of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville. MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ATTEND.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
