Uniontown
Robert L. Mickens, 72, passed away, in his home, Thursday, August 26, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Erica Mickens of Uniontown; children Antoinette Mickens of Chicago, Ill., Susan Mickens of Chicago, and Renee Nixon of Jacksonville, Fla.; siblings Terry Chandler (Kim) of Uniontown, Vernon Chandler of Fairchance, Dannette Smith of Chicago and Dawn Mayo (Chandler) of Maryland.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. hour of service Tuesday, August 31, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
