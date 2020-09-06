Smithfield
Robert L. Wade, 73, of Smithfield, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, September 3, 2020, in his home. Born June 12, 1947, in Morgantown, W.Va., he was a son of the late Dalie L. and Olive Jones Wade.
A 1965 graduate of Mapletown High School, he honorably served with the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict. Afterwards, he attended West Virginia Career College, graduating with an Associate's degree in Business. Bob retired after 37 years with the Receiving Department of West Virginia University. A proud member of the NRA and GOA, he enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and especially working in his gardens.
He was predeceased by his wife, Charlotte Prickett Wade November 10, 2016; and by a brother- and sister-in-law, Howard L. and Kathleen Jean Wade.
Surviving are his four children, Lora Koontz and husband Tim of Glenshaw, Cheri D. Wade of Smithfield, William Wade of Lake Lynn, and Christopher Wade and wife Debby of Masontown; two granddaughters, Hannah Koontz and Kylie Bricker; his mother-in-law, Mary Prickett of Laurel Point, W.Va.; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 8, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, September 9, in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion. Interment follows in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, with military honors accorded graveside by the Point Marion Veterans Posts. CDC recommendations will be observed.
