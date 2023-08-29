Adah
Robert Lee "Deak" Benucci, 75, of Adah, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. He fought a rough battle with lymphoma.
He was born on March 5, 1948 in Brownsville, a son of the late Bernard Benucci and Annabelle Barber Benucci
Robert was preceded in death by his two sons, Bernard John Benucci and John Robert Benucci; as well as his brother-in-law, David Ballard.
Robert was retired from Hillman Barge. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing, loved to karaoke with his family, and spending time with his three grandchildren, and great-granddaughter, Brailynn, a.k.a. "His Little Bambino"
He didn't let his cancer stop him at all from enjoying life. He was a member of Brownsville Sportsman's Club, Newboro Indians Club, and a lifetime member of Fairbank Rod and Gun Club, where he has lots of good friends who will miss him dearly.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years: Irene (Stoken) Benucci; two daughters, Jackie Benucci of Merrittstown, Kathy Benucci of Adah; three grandchildren, Brandyn Michael Bane, Chelsea Lee Benucci, and Nicolas Robert Bane all of Merrittstown, and a beautiful great-granddaughter: Brailynn Nicole Bane
Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and his special dog, Morgan.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday in The DEARTH FUNERAL HOME 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA, where a Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Patsy Sassano officiating.
Interment will follow in Acklin Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.