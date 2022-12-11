Lemont Furnace
Robert "Bob" Lee Hixson, 68, of Lemont Furnace, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home.
Bob was born on August 30, 1954, the son of William and Hulda Blosser Hixson.
He was an amazing man that could always make you laugh. He will be greatly missed by many family and friends.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD. Interment is private.
