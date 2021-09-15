Uniontown
Robert Lee Holt, Sr., 57, of Uniontown, passed away in his home Friday, September 10, 2021.
He was born in Smithfield on April 29, 1964, son of the late Robert Smith and Marion Tennant.
In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his grandparents, Mary and Lawrence Holt, Sr.; nephew, Ronnie Jr.; and step-mother, Edna Smith.
Robert was a coal miner. He enjoyed working on bikes and cars, and riding horses.
Robert will be greatly missed by; sons Robert, Jr., Dustin (Becky), and Timothy; Brothers Ronald, Duane (Lisa), Ed, Mike (Angie),; and sister Susan (Keith); fourteen grandchildren, and his caregivers, Chuck and Chloe, with whom he made his home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the FERGUSON-BROWNFIE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 78 Main Street, Smithfield, where family and friends will be recieved from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, followed by a service celebrating Robert's life at 6 p.m. with Rev. Kenneth Haines officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
