McClellandtown
Robert Lee "Hutch" Hutcheson Sr., 71, of McClellandtown, died Monday, November 9, 2020, in his home, with his family at his bedside.
He was born October 12, 1949, a son of the late Leo and Norma Hutcheson and stepfather Gene Little.
He is survived by his loving, dedicated wife, Lois Hutcheson; their four children, Susan (Tim) Taylor of Masontown, Pat Wilson of Connellsville, Randy (Deana) Wilson of McClellandtown, Robert (Diana) Hutcheson Jr. of McClellandtown; six grandchildren, whom he adored with all of his heart, Michael Stockton, Ty Taylor, Lily Wilson, Laney Wilson, Lucas Wilson and Raegan Hutcheson.
He was preceded in death by two siblings, Joyce Ashton and William Hutcheson.
Surviving siblings include Jim (Ellen) Hutcheson of Brunswick, Ohio, Candy (William) Stewart of Greensburg, Tammy (Dave) Propes of Port Orchard, Wash.
Hutch was an avid Steelers and Pirates fan and loved spending Thursday garage nights with his friends.
Bob proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. He was an Air Force military police officer and a canine trainer.
He retired from U.S. Steel, Irwin Works, after 36 years.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, and from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, the hour of service, Thursday, November 12, in the BENARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown, with Pastor Mark Tintman officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for helping him die at home with dignity.
Rest in Peace, Pap Pap.
Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be in effect and masks must be worn upon entering the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.