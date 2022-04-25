Browsnville
Robert Lee Johnson, "Huey", 69, of Brownsville, passed away at home Friday, April 22, 2022.
Born on June 11, 1952, Robert was the son of the late Clifford and Jacqueline Johnson.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his brothers, Howard and Lee; and his brother-in-law and good friend, Ronald Zuker.
Robert was a dedicated game hunter and fisherman. So, when you find yourself in the woods or near a favorite body of water, think of him.
He loved his family getaway at Big Bear Lake and couldn't wait until spring to get there and sit by the campfire.
Robert is survived by his wife of 48 years, Barbara Zuker Johnson; three sons, Joshua and wife Jaime (Allison Park), Jonah and fiancee Dawn (Brownsville), and Jesse and wife Jerilyn (New Salem); granddaughter, Carleigh; and grandson and sidekick, "Pappy's baby" Caison Lee.
Robert's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA.
At Robert's request there will be no funeral service. Immediately following visitation on Wednesday, everyone is welcome to attend a luncheon in Bob's memory at the Nixon Gun Club in Hiller, PA. Interment will be private at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.