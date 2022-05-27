Robert Lee Kenney

Masontown
Robert “Bo” Lee Kenney, 86, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side, to join his wife and daughter in his heavenly home.
Friends were received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Visitation continues until 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
MASKS REQUIRED!
Interment at Jacob’s Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown, where Full Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.