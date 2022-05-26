Masontown
Robert "Bo" Lee Kenney, 86, of Masontown, passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side, to join his wife and daughter in his heavenly home.
He was born April 9, 1936, in Hibbs, a son of the late John F. and Agnes Morgan Kenney.
Bo was a graduate of German Township High School, Class of 1954.
On August 24, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Ann Talbert.
He joined the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served for 20 years. He served as a TSGT in the Korean and Vietnam conflicts and earned the following awards: Air Force Good Conduct Medal, 1 Fighter Wing, 1964 Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with 1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster.
He taught house wiring at Fayette Institute and was an electrical inspector for many years.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Masontown, and the Pal's Club.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Shirley Ann Talbert Kenney; daughter, Susan Kenney; sisters, Elizabeth Flora and Gloria Lapponi; brothers, Francis Kenney and Jack Kenney. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Roberta Botti and husband Albert of Hopwood, David Kenney and wife Libby of New Salem, and Robert Kenney and wife Audra of Masontown; grandchildren, Amy Hiles and husband Keith, Natalie DeHaas and husband Corey, Brietta Kenney and Corey Bohna, Mariah Kenney and husband Eric Gonzalez, Brandon Kenney, and Karlee Stermock; and his great-grandchildren, Keith, Logan and Emmy, Shirley Hiles, Cooper and Nolan DeHaas, Ryker Bohna; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, and until 9:30 a.m. Friday, May 27, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
MASKS REQUIRED!
Interment at Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Masontown, where Full Military Rites will be accorded by the American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 4584.
