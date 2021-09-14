Collier
Robert Lee Palo Sr., 78, of Collier, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, in his home, with his loving family by his side. He was born February 19, 1943, in Collier, a son of James and Bernice Victor Palo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Palo.
Bob was a car enthusiast known as the Uniontown Hot Rodder. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed and never forgotten.
Bob is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Kathryn Louise Haigh Palo; sons Robert Palo Jr. and wife Janice of Dayton, Ohio, Donald Palo and wife Kathy of Detroit, Mich.; six grandchildren, Donald Palo, Nicole Palo, Gianni Palo, Emily Palo, Gabby Palo and Christian Palo; and three great-grandchildren, Hayley, Evelyn and Adeline Palo; siblings Patty Palo Patterson and husband Ronald, and Richard Palo.
Bob's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 15, in GOLDSBORO-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 21 E. Church Street, Fairchance, where a Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 16, with Father Alvin Aberion as celebrant. Interment will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
Memorial contributions can be made to a hospice organization of one's choice.
Condolences are welcome at goldsboro-fabry.com.
