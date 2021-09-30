formerly of Smock
Robert Lee Rae Sr., 80, passed on Saturday September 25, 2021 in Florida.
Viewing will be in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 30. Visitation continues from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Friday, October 1, when prayers of transfer will be said followed at 10 a.m. by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, Old Walnut Hill, Uniontown.
Entombment to follow at Mt. St. Macrina Cemetery Mausoleum where full military honors will be accorded.
Please wear a mask and observe social distancing during your visit and while attending services.
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers in his name to the American Diabetes Association.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
