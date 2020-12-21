Masontown
Robert Lee Robinson, 78, of Masontown, passed away on December 11, 2020 in the Uniontown Hospital.
Robert was married to the love of his life, Dolores Lorraine Farrier, whom he has grieved since her passing on December 9, 2015. He was a wonderful husband, father, PapPap, brother and friend.
He was also predeceased by his parents, William Hartman Robinson and Helen Margaret Lewis Robinson; and brothers, Charles, Edward, William and Eugene.
Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Douglas Robinson of Cocoa Beach, Fla., and Michael (Rhonda) Robinson of Masontown; grandchildren, Douglas Robinson Jr, Abigail Robinson, Jennifer (Gregory) Zitney, Morgan Robinson, Shane Robinson, and Colby Robinson; great-granddaughters, Adelyn and Emilia Zitney; sisters, Sandy Droyozynski, Brenda Hileman, and Joyce (Mark) Steinberger, Linda Hettenschuller; brother, Lawrence Robinson; best friend and brother-in-law, Michael Babyak of Masontown; countless loving nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are entrusted to H. DAVID MCELROY FUNERAL HOME, 803 Main Street, McClellandtown. There will be no Memorial Services at this time due to Covid-19 restrictions.
