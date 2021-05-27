South Connellsville
Robert Lee Ward, 89, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully, at home, Monday, May 24, 2021. He was born April 25, 1932, in Clearville, a son of the late Herman Clay Ward and Dessie May Clingerman.
He was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Patricia A. Miller.
Bob graduated from Connellsville Senior High School in 1951.
He served four years in the U.S. Air Force where he served overseas in Japan and was discharged with the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, National Defense Medal and United Nations Korean Service and Korean War Commemorative Medals. He was employed by B&O, Chessie and CSX Railroad where he retired.
He was a member of Albright United Methodist Church in South Connellsville where he served as president of Administrative Board, usher and church auditor.
He loved hunting and was a hunter, trapper, safety instructor. He was involved in Connellsville Little League and the Boy Scouts. He was a first aid captain, CPR and basic first aid instructor.
He was a member of the South Connellsville Rod & Gun Club and a lifetime member of the South Connellsville Volunteer Fire Department. He served on the South Connellsville Borough Council and was the borough's tax collector for many years.
Bob will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his sons, Mark Ward and wife Dawn and Jeffrey Ward and wife Ann; grandchildren, Zachary Ward and wife Jess, Chelsey Harrer and husband Jared, Cody Ward, Rachel Ross and husband Salvatore, Emily Smiley and husband Kaitan and Katherine Schmidt and husband Michael; great-grandchildren, Maddox Ward, Vance Harrer, Zaine and Alivia Smiley. He is also survived by sisters, Betty Christopher and Melda Yonke; and a brother, George Leo Ward.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by brothers, James Elton Ward and wife Erika, Chester Ward and wife Sandra; brothers-in-law, Tom Yonke and James Christopher.
As per the wishes of the family, visitation and services will be private.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green Street, Connellsville. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
