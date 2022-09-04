Uniontown
Robert "Redman" Lee, 77, of Uniontown, went home to be with the lord on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home surrounded by loving family.
Redman was a hands on man that loved building things, working on automobiles, gardening and putting a smile on everyone's face.
Redman was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Fannie Lee; daughter, Pamela Brown; and grandchildren: Richard Carter Jr. and Eric Anthony Ethaniel Winston.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his fiancee, Cheryl Brown; siblings: Nelson of York, Oscar (Pamela) of Uniontown, Clara Brown (Ron) of West Virginia and Shirley Roberts (Art) of Uniontown; children: Paulette, Leanor and Linn, all of Youngstown, Ohio; Mark, Robert and Tamika Stephenson of Pittsburgh; Robert II, Jama, Nelson Lee, Ronette (Melvin), Keisha and Kim Brown, all of Uniontown; and James (Leann) of West Virginia; and a host grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends who loved him dearly
Friends will be received at the City Chapel Church, 154 E. Main Street, Uniontown, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, September 6th. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E Main Street, Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com
