Robert Lewis Thomas

Robert Lewis "Sobbs" Thomas, 67, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, August 24, 2023, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born October 23, 1955, in Uniontown, to the late Herman and Evelyn Davis Thomas.
Robert "Sobbs" loved his family, friends, sports, music, taking long drives, and he took pride in his lawncare service that he provided to Uniontown residents. He will be deeply missed and forever loved by us all.
In addition to his parents, Sobbs was preceded in death by three brothers, Gary, Herman and Dale Thomas; and a granddaughter, Jada Leonard.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Kerri Lynn Crews, Terrill Jones, Joshua Davis, Brittany Thomas, Robert Thomas and Dexter Thomas; his grandchildren, LaShawnda, Javon, Julianne "Bumpy" Camden, Brycen, Henslee "Bubub", and Kai; two great-grandchildren, Ka'Syn and Jamari; siblings, Debra, Vicky, Myra, Julie, John (Terry) Thomas, Terri Wallace, and Annie (Chris) McLee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, close friends, and friend in love, Jacqueline Aboko.
Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of a funeral service, Friday, September 15, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Interment will immediately follow at Thomas Cemetery in Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.