Connellsville
Robert Lombardo, 84, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023. Born October 16, 1938, to the late Charles and Ann Zele Lombardo, he served his country in the United States Marine Corps right out of high school.
On June 25, 1960, he married Darlene Miller, his wife of 63 years. He was a loving father to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
In 2000, he retired from his job at Sensus Technology (formerly Rockwell International), where he had worked for 36 years.
Retirement allowed him to enjoy the things he loved most in life: spending time with his family, being a Civil War buff, and watching sports. Bob was a man of few words with a deep sense of honor, strong faith in God, a love for his family, and an incredible sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene; his three children, Kimberly Lombardo of Uniontown, Robert (Lorraine) Lombardo of Strongsville, Ohio, and Michelle (Todd) Breninghouse of South Park; his five grandchildren, Brian Machesky, Rachel (Gio) Schiano, Allyson Lombardo, Jessica Lombardo, and Zachary (Mikalie) Martin; and three great-grandchildren, Aryana Machesky, Santino Schiano and Giada Schiano; a brother, Charles (Diane) Lombardo; and a sister-in-law, Ellen Lombardo; as well as multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Lombardo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 6, in St. Aloysius Church, 459 Ranch Road, Dunbar. Burial will immediately follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
The family requests donations to either the American Lung Association or the American Heart Association.
