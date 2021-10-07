Dawson
Robert Louis "Peanuts" Carocci Sr., 76, of Dawson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was born June 13, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Albert and Alverta Chick Carocci.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Janice M. Mellinger Carocci; his three daughters, Lori (Charles) Stickle, Connie (Doug) Laporte, Kimberly Boyd and her partner, Michael Borris; and his son, Robert (Margie) Carocci Jr.; grandchildren, Jack Franklin and his fiancee, Dena Graft, Stephanie Carocci and her fiance, Erik Firestone, Brittany Franklin and her fiance, Chris Bailey, Jay C. Franklin and his fiancee, Ashley Stewart, Meaghan Kibe and her fiance, Sparky Marinelli, Carlotta (Grant) Gush, Edward (Amanda) Kibe Jr. and Robert G. Carocci; great- grandchildren, Tyler Pellick, Paige Sethman, Hayleigh Workman, Raine Carocci, Kami Workman, Skylar Gush, Rylee Franklin, Alexys Albright, Logan Baily, Evelyn Kibe, Lucas Gush, Easton Kibe, Eli Kibe, Austin Marinelli, Brayden Stewart and Gianna Meyers; great- great-grandchild, Dominic Pellick. He is also survived by his brothers, Albert and wife Doris Carocci Jr., Frank and wife Mickey Carocci; sister, Julie Carocci and husband Dale Robison; brother Alex Carocci; and sister Anita Carocci Stoner; sister-in-law, Pamela Philburn; and numerous nieces and nephews of whom he was very proud of.
Peanuts attended the Bryan United Methodist Church in Dawson, and was a previous officer at the Sons of Italy in Perryopolis.
He was retired from National Envelope as a baler and previously worked at Linden Hall as a groundskeeper and Danly Machine as a machinist. Peanuts also ran his own part-time business, Bob's Mowers, which he enjoyed. Peanuts enjoyed hunting, fishing, cash bashes, gun bashes, small tractor pulls, but most of all, spending time with his beloved family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Alverta Chick Carocci; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Trellis McKnight Mellinger Sr.; sister-in-law, Sheila Carocci; and brothers-in-law, Gary Mellinger Jr. and Leslie H. Philburn.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 8, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Relatives and friends are asked to gather directly in Bryan United Methodist Church, 128 Chaintown Road, Dawson, PA 15428, for funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, with Pastor Ed Sutton officiating. Interment will take place in Dickerson Run Cemetery.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.