Masontown
Robert M. Berish Sr. passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Mt. Macrina Manor, with his family by his side.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, and until 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, in TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown. A Mass will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Franscis of Assisi.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish or a charity of one's choice.
Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Masontown.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchiahakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.