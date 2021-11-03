Uniontown
Robert M. Scott Jr., 93, of Uniontown, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 23, 2021. Robert was born October 21, 1928, to the late Robert and Lavinia Scott of Lamberton.
Robert was drafted into the U.S. Army and served as a medic in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged as a staff sergeant. In 2013, after 60 years, he was awarded the Republic of Korea-Korean War Service Medal.
Robert entered the coal mines with his father at a young age. He often shared memories of his times when handloading coal was common. He was eventually a supervisor in the steel mills, where he retired.
Robert was a member of the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church of Cardale, where he was a member of the PJ Memorial Choir. He was well known for the leading of his favorite song, "Yes, God is Real." His favorite scripture was Romans 8:39, Nothing can separate us from the Love of God.
Robert was a jack of all trades. He was a smart worker, skilled in design, carpentry, plumbing, electrical and gardening. He enjoyed playing poker, and watching the Pirates and Steelers. Robert was a trusted friend, always offering an attentive ear to anyone in need. You could always count on being greeted with a smile from him.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven sisters, Thelma Walters, Adelaide Bryant, Clara Perkins, Bonita Scott, Pherbie Scott, Gloria Wilson and Nancy Floyd; three brothers, Houston, Milton and Oliver Scott; and his son, Stanford Samuel.
Robert leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Patricia L. Scott; sons, Robert Scott III (Sterlene) of Uniontown, Darnell Samuel (Sally) of Brownsville, Darrell Samuel of Masontown, Antonio (Tony) Samuel of Uniontown; daughters, Debra Horton of Pittsburgh and Cheryl Scott of Uniontown; sisters, Ida Henderson of Monroeville and Mildred "Carol" Harrison (Gary) of Uniontown; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends, who loved him dearly.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m., the time of funeral services, Friday, November 5, when military honors will be presented, in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Interment will be Wednesday, November 10th, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Bridgeville.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required to attend.
Condolences and floral tributes may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.