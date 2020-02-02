Markleysburg
Robert “Bob” M. Wayne, 77, of Markleysburg, Pa, passed away January 30, 2020 at his home. He was born December 16, 1942 a son of the late Jack Wayne and Evelyn Artice Wayne.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by two sisters, Jeanie Klink and Lena Glover.
He is survived by his loving wife Nancy V. Umbel Wayne; his children, Douglas Yencho (Beth), Jefferson Wayne, Leah Stemple (Roger), Jennifer Wayne; grandchildren Lucas Stemple (Katelyn), Morgan Stemple (fianc Alex Gribble), Noah Brown, Elijah Brown, Carson Wayne, Kristopher Yencho and Dakoda Yencho; great-grandchildren Koleson Stemple, Gatlin Stemple, Noah Brown Jr.; brothers and sisters Charles Wayne, Ina Mae Wolfe, Lil Smith, Linda Detrick; and numerous nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Emogene (Glen) Barefoot, Gerald (Bev) Umbel, Ronnie Umbel, Peggy (Don) Savage, Carol (Roger) Fisher, Stan (Mary Lou) Umbel, Bill Umbel, Cathie (George) Mcgee, Buddy (Ginny) Umbel, Rick (Mary) Umbel, Herbie (Brenda) Umbel, Debbie
Robert was a member at Asher Glade Church of the Brethren. He was retired from Bruceton Petroleum. He proudly served his country as a United States Marine. Bob enjoyed telling stories and making people laugh.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARMINGTON, PA.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
