Uniontown
Robert Martin Oros, Sr., 64, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, April 3, 2023, with his loving wife of 42 years by his side. He was born August 11, 1958, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Stephen Paul Oros, Sr. and Sarah Mae Harbarger Macozi; a son, Rodney James Oros; and a brother, Stephen Paul Oros, Jr.
Robert was a firm believer in God and judged no one. He loved his entire family and no time or distance could ever change that. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Robert loved to say, "A man is a thousand people." and "Having a raggedy ride beats a dressed-up walk."
Surviving are his loving wife, Cathy L. Brownlee Oros; two sons, Robert Oros, Jr. and Ryan Todd Oros, both of Uniontown; two grandchildren, Robert Oros III and Holly Elizabeth Oros; three great-grandchildren, MaeLynn Grace Oros, who had a special bond with him and called him Pop Pop, Alaiah Rose Oros and Esme Amelia Fields; and nine siblings, Brian, James, Michael, Jeff, Kevin and Billy Oros and Jake, Becky and Lisa Thorpe.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 S. Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. Interment will be private.
