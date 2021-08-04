Uniontown
Robert May Sr., 79, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Uniontown. He was born November 23, 1941, in Uniontown, a son of Patsy and Dorothy May.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cecelia J. Nigriny May; and two brothers, John Patsy May and Patsy Miele Jr.
Robert served in the United States Marines and the United States Army, where he received a Bronze Star metal, Army Commendation Metal, Good Conduct Metal, Bronze Clasp with 3 Loops, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Champion Medal and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation.
Robert is survived by his children, Kimberly Ann May and wife Carrie, Dorothy Jean Harrington and husband Harry, Amanda Lyn May and husband Jimmy Whitley, and Robert May Jr. and wife Christina; granddaughters Carrie Rittenhouse-Thomas, Ashley May, Brittany May, Emilee May and Mackenzie Whitley; great-grandsons Rowan and Finnley; a brother, Frankie May; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 5, in the THOMAS M. DOLFI FUNERAL HOME, 136 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 6, at which time a service will be held in the funeral home, with the Rev. Beverly Roscoe officiating. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, where military rites will be accorded.
The family would like to thank the Valley Sportsman Club, North Union Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8543 and Amedysis Hospice.
