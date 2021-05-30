Uniontown
Robert Merlin, 67, of Uniontown, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was a son of the late David Merlin and Shirley Nebelkopf Merlin, PhD.
Surviving are his sister, Judy Beth and husband Richard Lee Bergman of Herndon, Va.; niece Shayna Webb and husband Michael of Cross Plains, Tenn.; one great-niece, Shalynn Grace and great-nephews Jayden Alexander Webb and Jordan Lynne Bergman of Alexandria, Va.
Robert formerly worked for Goodwill Industries. He was a gold medal winner in swimming, basketball, track and bowling. He was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 30, in the Holy Society Cemetery in Hopwood.
Memorials can be made to Laurel House, 625 Cherry Tree Lane, Suite 103, Uniontown, PA 15401; or congregation Beth Emeth, 12523 Lawyers Road, Herndon, VA 20171.
All arrangements are under the direction of DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
