Hopwood
Robert Mowery Sr., 97, of Hopwood, passed away on Friday, July 14, peacefully at his home.
He was born June 19, 1926, a the son of the late Martin and Bessie Mowery.
Robert was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife of 72 years Leona Faye Hall Mowery; and son Gene Shipley.
Robert is survived by his three children, William (Joan) Shipley, Brenda (Wade) Friend, and Robert (Jeanie) Mowery; daughter-in-law, Jan Wolverton; eight grandchildren, Joy Geidel, Jill Brady, Terri Syner, Wade Friend, Lori Polisoto, Robert Mowery III, Jennifer Gibbs, and Denise Higbee; several great and great-great- grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was always there when his family needed him. He was a kind and loving man with a great sense of humor and honor. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.
Arrangements are under the direct care of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME (HOPWOOD). Per the families wishes, all services will be held privately. Interment will be held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
