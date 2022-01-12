Masontown
Robert Orrin Denny, 68, of Masontown, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022, in his home. He was born January 31, 1953, in Uniontown, a son of the late William Denny and Margaret Mae Fike Denny.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia "Snooks" Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Rita K. Durst Denny of Masontown; children, Robert "Bobby" Denny Jr., Brandi Denny; stepchildren, Amy (Jim) Cooper, Tara Broadwater, Tammy (Ron) Davies; and stepgrandchildren, Jason, Julie, Garrett, Kylie and Kaitlyn. Also surviving are his siblings, William (Nancy) Denny, Samuel (Midge) Denny, Stanley "Stush" (Darlene) Denny, and Becky (Glenn) Lint; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert was a veteran of the Navy serving in Vietnam for four years. He enjoyed taking his son, whom he loved very much, to the American Legion Post 423 on the weekends. He enjoyed watching the Steelers and his collection of flags and eagles.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
All arrangements are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME Hopwood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.