Ohiopyle
Robert P. "Rohoe" Burnsworth Sr., 81, of Ohiopyle, passed away Sunday September 12, 2021 at home.
He was born April 6, 1940 in Ohiopyle. He is the son of the late Wendell Burnsworth and Beatrice (Miller) Burnsworth.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Faye (Kemp) Burnsworth who passed July 20th of this year; one son Robert P. Burnsworth, Jr.; and several siblings.
Surviving are his children; Donna Cramer of Farmington, Mark Burnsworth and wife Linnea of Erie, Kathern Piper and Husband Robert of Ohiopyle, Jeramiah Burnsworth and wife Molly of Ohiopyle, Joseph Burnsworth of Ohiopyle, John Clacko of Ohiopyle; also surviving are his grandchildren; and great grandchildren.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME FARNINGTON from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 when a service will be held. Pastor David Herring will be officiating the service.
Interment will follow in Maple Summit Cemetery. Masks are mandatory upon entering the building.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
