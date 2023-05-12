Uniontown
Robert P. Kovach, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023.
A viewing was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, and continues from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Pastor David Herring officiating, Friday, May 12, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Farmington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.