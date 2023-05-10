Uniontown
Robert P. Kovach, 90, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, May 8, 2023.
He was born October 24, 1932, a son of the late Joseph and Amelia Peletic Kovach.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife, Thelma Rishel Kovach; brothers, Joseph Kovach and Karl Kovach; sisters, Betty Hileman and Eleanor Sillett; and son-in-law, Ron Metheny.
Robert is survived by his children, Jamie Metheny of Uniontown, and Robin Ruggieri (Pete) of Uniontown; grandchildren, Todd Metheny, Ryan Metheny (Camille), and Bobbi Ruggieri; a great-granddaughter, Kira Metheny; sister, Judy Giaimo of Ohio; and very good friend, Gloria Dillon of Uniontown.
Robert served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He was a hardworking man who had many business ventures. He was a tax collector in North Union Township for 24 years, North Union Township supervisor, had owned Bypass Lounge and Speedway Inn in Hopwood, and Kovach Beer Distributor, also in Hopwood.
He was a member of the AMVETS post #103, Hopwood and the Hutchinson's Sportsman Club. He was also an avid gardener and golfer.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service, with Pastor David Herring officiating, Friday, May 12, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery, Farmington.
