Smithfield
Robert P. Medved, 79, of Smithfield, died Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Jefferson, on October 29, 1943, he was a son of the late George Andrew and Charlotte Ellen Martin Medved.
He was a skilled, self-employed auto mechanic, and owner of Medved Motors at Sturgis Crossroads. Previously, he had worked as a barber and operated Medved Mining Company with his brothers, and he always enjoyed working on the family farm.
Surviving is his beloved wife of 58 years, Patricia Lynn (Cabot) Medved, to whom he was married on November 1, 1964. Also, his three daughters, Stacey Lynn Robinson and husband Brent, Patricia Jean Medved Martin and Shannon Lei Medved Burgess, all of Smithfield; seven grandchildren, Luke Aaron Robinson, Elijah Nathan Robinson, Patsy Jean Martin, Hannah Burgess McManus and husband Ryon Wend McManus, Isabella Maria Burgess, Riley Jaymes Wilson and Reece Robert Wilson; a brother, Gerald M. Medved of Smithfield; and a sister, Josephine Speelman of Beaver Falls.
Deceased are two brothers, George and Harold Medved; and a sister, Cecelia Jean Borsodi.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the RICHARD R. HEROD FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion, Pa., hour of service, with Michael Cook officiating. Interment will follow on the family farm at Sturgis Crossroads, Smithfield.
