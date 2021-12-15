Robert R. Berky, 68, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, of complications of his chronic illnesses.
He was husband to Rose Berky, and they shared 43 years of marriage, and a total of 48 together.
Born in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Abe and Ida Berky. He graduated from Brownsville High School, class of 1970, University of Pittsburgh, class of 1974, and obtained his Law Degree from Capital University, class of 1988.
He served as a lawyer in the Columbus, Ohio area for 33 years.
He was a member of Temple Beth Shalom in New Albany, Ohio.
He enjoyed watching the Steelers and Pitt football, Columbus Blue Jackets Hockey, and collecting music records.
He is survived by his wife, Rose Berky; daughter, Sara Berky; son-in-law, Benjamin Bugenstein; cousin, Michael Berky; sister-in-law, Rita Packan (Al); brother-in-law, Bernard Charnovich (Debbie); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Ida Berky.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Beth Shalom, 5089 Johnstown Road, New Albany, Ohio, and funeral service will also be held at 1 p.m., Friday, December 17, 2021, at Ralph Schugar Funeral Home, 5509 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh.
Interment to follow at Torath Chaim Cemetery, Gibsonia.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the American Kidney Fund or the ACLU.
Online guest book at www.epsteinmemorialchapel.com
