Connellsville
Robert R. Sherman, Sr., 86, of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 12, 2021, at uniontown Hospital. He was born April 4, 1935, in Connellsville, a son of the late Robert Kessler and Mary Sherman.
Robert is survived by a son, Robert Sherman, Jr.; four daughters, June M. Sherman, Robin Nehela, Virginia Sherman, and Georgia Eans.
He will be lovingly missed by 14 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Robert is also survived by two brothers, Donald R. Sherman and James R. Kessler; a sister, Elizabeth "Betty" Soom; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by a son, Charles R. Sherman; a daughter, Bobbie Denise; a brother, Robert Kessler, Sr.; and three sisters, Anna Ray Miller, Dotty Porterfield, and Donna Jean Clegg.
A Private service will be held for Robert's family.
Services are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street, West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.
