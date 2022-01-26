Perryopolis
Robert R. Urban, M.D., 92, of Perryopolis, died Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Born in Homestead May 15, 1929, he was a son of the late Rudolph and Elizabeth Noroski Urban.
Dr. Urban was a 1947 graduate of Munhall High School, an Eagle Scout, and he honorably served his country in the U.S. Army from 1947 to 1949.
While working at U.S. Steel, he earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and medical degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.
After completing his residency, he established a private practice in Smithton, and later moved to Rostraver, where he served patients for over 50 years.
As a member of the medical staff of Charleroi-Monessen Hospital, Dr. Urban served in various leadership roles throughout his career, most notably during the transition from Charleroi - Monessen Hospital to Monongahela Valley Hospital (MVH).
During his tenure, he served as president of the Medical Staff; member of the Board of Directors; and pioneer in the development of the first coronary care unit at MVH. In addition, Dr. Urban founded The Society for the Education of Patients and Physicians (SEPP) and later served as president of the Association of Physicians and Surgeons.
Above all, he was a dedicated and loving husband, father and grandfather. Dr. Urban had many hobbies and interests, but gardening was his passion. He was a "true patriot" and an avid historian in both constitutional and political affairs.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Yvonne McKibben Urban; children, Rebecca Aylsworth of Morgantown, W.Va., Emily (Ken) Myklebust of Apollo, Kenneth (Louise) Urban of Rostraver, Molly (William) Quigley of New Castle, Christopher (Margaret) Urban of State College, Jennifer (Kurt) Peternel of Monongahela; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Ward of Delaware, Ohio; grandchildren, Kelly, Alexander, Madalyn, Nicholas, Laura, William, Alan, Elijah, Magdalena, Sarah and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Willow, Clara, Ella, Archer, Luke, James, Caleb, Lillian and Dallas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cynthia Ward; and sisters, Dorothy, Mildred and Irene.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Tunnels to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or Wounded Warrior Project, (woundedwarriorproject.org).
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME, INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township (724-929-7934).
