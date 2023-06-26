Mill Run
Robert R. Williams, 82, Mill Run, passed away Friday, June 23, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born November 25, 1940 in Stewart Twp., a son of the late John and Dorothy Stark Williams. His parents, wife, Gladys Pritts, brother, Lloyd Williams and sister, Rosetta Williams preceded him in death.
He is survived by daughters, Dorothy Pirl (Wally Bradley) and Brenda Cavender (Wayne); grandchildren, Orry Pirl (Melissa) and Felicia Pirl (Robert Doan); great-grandchildren, Gerry and Christopher Cope, Analyse and Cyana Papai, Priscilla, Piper and Phoebe Doan and Lilly, Abigail and Stella Pirl; and brothers, John Williams (Faye) and Edward Williams (Florence).
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the HUMBERT FUNERAL HOME in Confluence, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Rev. Mark Sholtis officiating. Interment to follow in Maple Summit Cemetery. There will be viewing one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Arrangements by Humbert Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.humbertfuneralhome.com.
