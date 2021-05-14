Robert Ratica

Low Hill
Robert "Bob" Ratica, 84, of Low Hill, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in his home.
He was born March 28, 1937, to the late George "Chip" and Anna Kobaly Ratica.
Bob graduated from Centerville High School in 1955 and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He had a passion for vegetable gardening and enjoyed keeping his vegetable stand supplied for the community; if it wasn't perfect, it didn't make it to the stand. He also enjoyed woodworking, especially for his family.
Bob co-owned and operated the Ratica dairy farm with his brothers for many years. He was a rural mail carrier in Brownsville for the U.S. Postal Service retiring in 1993.
Surviving are his wife, Shirley Morris Ratica, whom he married September 1, 1973; children Robert "Bobby" (Kyra) Ratica of Richeyville, Caroline (Dan) Summers of Morgantown, W.Va., John (Lori) Ratica of Low Hill, Pete (Michelle) Plutch of Penncraft, Darla (Bob) Mikula of Waterbox; brother David "Duke" Ratica of Low Hill; sister Barbara (William) Poeschl of Pittsburgh; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Barbara Adamson of Carmichaels and Deatra Bennington of Marianna; numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Dingle Ratica, who died May 6, 1969; a brother, George "Gus" Ratica; a sister, Janet Richmond; a son, Floyd Plutch; and grandson Joseph Hartsock.
Funeral services and interment are private and under the direction of the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville. Guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.