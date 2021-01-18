Fairchance
Robert Ray Cooper Jr., 74, of Fairchance, died unexpectedly, in the Uniontown Hospital, Friday, January 15, 2021.
He was born May 8, 1946, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ross Clyde Horne and Janice June Hughes Horne; his son, Robert Warren Cooper; and his sister, Susan Horne.
Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Margaret Ann Cassidy Cooper; his daughter, Lisa Cooper Arnold and her fiance, Daniel Forkovitch; his son, Edward Aaron Cooper; two grandchildren, Aaryss Anna Cooper and Chezarae Dasa Arnold; his great-grandchild, Leonardo Warren Lenzi; and his brother, Ross and Panda Horne.
Robert served in the United State Marine Corps for more than 10 years; was an officer in V.V.I. (Vietnam Veterans Inc.) of Fayette County; member of General Marshall Amvets Post 103 and served on the Military Honor Guard.
The family will greet friends and family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, with military honors being accorded at 4 p.m.
Final resting place is Maple Grove Cemetery.
