Lincoln University
Robert R. Miscovich, of Lincoln University, formerly of Buckingham, passed away in his home Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He was 85 years old.
Bob was the beloved husband of Elizabeth J. Zentkovich Miscovich, with whom he shared 58 years of marriage. Born May 17, 1935, in Uniontown, he was a son of the late Michael and Josephine Pivak Miscovich.
A 1953 graduate of Georges Township High School, Bob proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957, mostly in Furstenfeldbruck, Germany. Fluent in Slovak, the Air Force sent him to the University of Munich to learn the German language. This allowed him to serve in the group that transitioned West Germany into NATO Membership. Additionally, he was a base photographer, and also worked in POW camps to resettle East Germans. An excellent baseball player, he toured Europe as part of the base's team.
After the Air Force, Bob enrolled in a five-year VA work-study program in metallurgy. He worked in various foundries in Michigan and Pennsylvania. Eventually, in 1969 he founded REM Associates (later REM Industrial Products), a foundry specializing in smelting non-ferrous metals, and producing industrial equipment. Bob retired from the business in 1998. After retirement, he took up senior softball, and also enjoyed hunting, travelling, growing fruit trees and had a bountiful vineyard.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lisa A. (Louis) Colangelo of West Friendship, Md.; Matt Miscovich of Doylestown; Jennifer (Timothy) Kratz of Perkasie; and Mark (Aimee) Miscovich of Plumsteadville. Also surviving him are his two grandsons, whom he loved so dearly, Louis Colangelo and Andrew Colangelo, both of Columbia, Md. He is also survived by countless nieces and nephews, who all loved their Uncle Bob.
Bob is also survived by sisters Frances (Herbert, deceased) Cheyney of Uniontown, Virginia (Ernest) Ignatowski of Lake Orion, Mich., Catherine (John) Filmeck of Locust Grove, Va., Roseann (Carl, deceased) Gismondi of Lake City, Fla.; and brother Charles Miscovich of Smithfield.
He was predeceased by sisters Mildred (Salvatore) Rucci, Lydia (Steven) Berzack, Irene (William) Warfield; and brothers Michael (Ann) Miscovich and Jacob Ernest Miscovich. He was also predeceased by his brother-in-law and best friend, Albert G. Zentkovich.
Bob's Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, in The Church of the Sacred Heart in Oxford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Bob's name to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Oxford, PA 19363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.