Beallsville
Robert L. "Punky" Rhodes, 72, of Beallsville, passed away, unexpectedly, Saturday, September 17, 2022.
He was born May 26, 1950, a son of the late Elmer "Dusty" and Genevieve McCoy Rhodes.
Punky was a 1968 graduate of Beth Center High School.
He was employed in maintenance at a facility in Squirrel Hill, from where he retired.
Punky was an avid sports fan and participant. He coached football for both Beth Center and Brownsville High School. He also loved playing softball and golf and cheering on his nieces and nephews and hometown sports teams.
He will be missed by many.
Surviving are four siblings, Rosetta Barger (Jim) of Washington, Myrna Griffin of Potomac Heights, Md., Larry Rhodes of Elco, and Lori Rhodes of Beallsville; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are five siblings, Elmer, Donald, Carl and Melvin Rhodes, and Darlene Harn.
Friends were received from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 22, in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 23. Interment will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
