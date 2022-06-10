Morgantown, W.Va.
Robert Samuel English, 88, entered into the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Bob was born July 11, 1933 in Pittsburgh, to the late Harper and Mable English.
He graduated from Grove City College, Hahnemann University Medical School, completing his residency in dermatology at the University of Pennsylvania.
For over 50 years, he practiced dermatology both in Morgantown, W.Va., and in White House, Pa.
In 1955, he married Doris Arlena Yeager, and they enjoyed 63 years together. They were blessed with four children, Gregory, Lisa, David and Robert Jr.. The family made their home in Morgantown, W.Va., then Cheat Lake, W.Va. and finally in White House.
Bob, along with “Dorie”, came to trust in Jesus Christ through a neighborhood bible study in Morgantown with Dr. Denis MacDowell. This event changed their lives and the lives of their entire family.
Bob was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church of Morgantown, W.Va., for many years. He served as an elder and then as an elder emeritus. He had a great heart for God’s word, theology and evangelism. Often, he would ask people, “Have you heard of life’s greatest question?” and then share his faith. He phoned family members daily to pray with them. He enjoyed his weekly Bible studies over the phone with family and friends and ministered to prison inmates through correspondence. He lived out the biblical truth, “to live is Christ.”
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorie; and a granddaughter, Christina Joy Long.
He is survived by his four children, Greg (Edie) English, Lisa (William) Long, David (Amy) English, and Robert Jr. (Lisa) English; 12 grandchildren, Kristin (Matthew) Shisler, Anna (Ed) Gerben, Joshua (Samantha) Long, Amber English, Jeremy (Haley) Long, Aaron (Breanna) English, Carissa (Andrew) Payne, Addison English, Janelle (Joel) Hughes, Liana English, Josiah English, Nathaniel English; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, June 13th at the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 408 Elmhurst Street, Morgantown, with the funeral service to begin 5 p.m. with refreshments following. Reverends Will Coulson and David English will officiate.
Donations can be made to his favorite Christian youth ministry: Word of Life, P.O. Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY, 12870.
HASTINGS FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made online at hastingsfuneralhome.com
