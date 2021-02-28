Smithfield
Robert "Smiley" Shulek, 79, a two-year resident of Bella Healthcare Center, formerly of Smithfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Agnes DeMaske Shulek; sister Joanne Marolt of Smithfield; and brother Arthur Shulek of California.
Robert is survived by siblings Mary Shulek of Smithfield, John Shulek Jr. of California, Richard (Nancy) Shulek of Masontown, James Shulek of Smithfield and Betty Fike of California; brother-in-law Frank Marolt; also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Robert will always be remembered for smiling and being lucky. He was formerly employed by Hills and K-mart.
Service and interment are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
