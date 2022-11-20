Brownsville
Robert "PeeWee" Slunski, 82, of Brownsville, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
He was born July 9, 1940, in Brownsville, to the late Martin and Julia Chupen Slunski.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was a member of the Centerville American Legion Post 705.
He was retired from Conrail.
Bob is survived by his wife, Shirley G. Schaeffer Slunski; daughter, Crystal Marsh and husband Adam; brother, Martin Slunski; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by brothers and sisters, Annie, Sophie, Rosie, Johnny, Helen, Johnny and Joanne.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 20, and until 9:30 a.m. Monday, November 21, when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Historic Church of St. Peter, Brownsville, with the Rev. Fr. Arnel Tadeo as celebrant. Entombment to follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, with full military rites accorded by American Legion Post 705.
