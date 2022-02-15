Uniontown
Robert "Boo" Smothers, 84, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord Tuesday, February 8, 2022. He was born in Uniontown to the late Margaret Ramsey Smothers and the late Robert Theodore Smothers.
Robert joined the U.S. Air Force, where he served his country for four years.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Marla Jones of Uniontown, Robert Smothers of Washington, DC, and Shaquille Hair of Uniontown; and many grandchildren.
To honor Robert's life, a private ceremony, with military honors, and interment will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Professional services are under the care of LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Condolences may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
