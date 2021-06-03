Brownsville
The Rev. Robert Spence Jr., 77, of Brownsville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was born October 11, 1943, to the late Robert Spence Sr. and Louise Ella Smith Spence.
Rev. Spence attended Brownsville High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1965. He worked for U.S. Steel, General Motors and with his father in the coal mine.
Rev. Spence married his loving soulmate in 1970. From this union six children were born.
Rev. Spence attended West Virginia University, St. James Pittsburgh AME Ministry for four years, and Trinity College in Washington, D.C. He graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor's degree, and so much more. He pastored many churches for more than 20 years.
He managed and coached baseball for many years and was the announcer for football games for Brownsville Midget Leagues and the football programs.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 51 years, Kathleen Bell Spence; five children, Deatta Dean of Hiller, Carla (Demond) Michaux of Charleroi, Brand Bartlett of Brownsville, Shanna Spence of Brownsville, Justin (Deborah) Spence of Bell Vernon; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Brandy Spence; siblings Fedilia Smith and William Spence of Youngstown, Ohio, Phylis (Rufus) Galf and Charles Spence of Maryland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, John Robert Spence at birth and Robert Ryan Spence Sr.; grandson Raekwon Stevenson; and great-grandson KiAndre Lamont Dean.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., the time of services, Saturday, June 5, in St. Paul AME Church, 187 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, with the Rev. Alfred L. Thompson Jr. giving the eulogy. Interment at LaFayette Cemetery, Brier Hill.
Services entrusted to the William R. Taylor Funeral Home, 645 McMahon Avenue, Monessen, PA 15062, telephone 724-684-4877. Trudy L. Taylor, Funeral Director, is in charge of his arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.