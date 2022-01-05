Medina, Ohio, formerly of Smock
Robert Stanley Balosky, 75, of Medina, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Medina Hospital.
He was born in Smock, on October 27, 1946, and was raised by his loving grandparents, Robert Kennedy and Eantha Eloise Ryan Holt.
He was a 1966 graduate of Brashear Senior High School where he played football, baseball and ran track.
On August 27, 1967, married Donnalee Belva Deeds, and she preceded him in death on May 25, 2017.
Robert retired from Northern Cross and Steel in Strongsville, Ohio, and was a strong man with a great faith. He loved football, having been an all-star player in High School, as well as having been a Pee Wee Coach and a Steelers fan.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling, as well as Country Music and Westerns. He had been a kidney transplant recipient and faithfully worked out at the gym.
Being with his family was his greatest joy, and he loved spending time at his grandson's country home in Rittman, Ohio.
Robert was the example of a great husband, father and grandfather. He was a hero to his children, Joyce (Scott Wielkiewicz) Mazzeo, of Medina, Ohio, and Robert Francis (Nancy) Balosky, of Seville, Ohio.
He was a loving grandfather and always a caregiver to Terry (Sara Meckley) Mazzeo, Corissa (David Dillon) Mazzeo, and Jasmine Balosky; and great-grandchildren, Carson Robert Mazzeo, Wyatt Dillon, and soon to arrive Isabella Dillon.
He is also survived by his birth mother, Maxine Holt Balosky Stewart; sisters, Donna (Rodney) Kluk, Valarie (Dave) Bazilevich, Trudy (the late Dave) Machalak and Jacqueline (Les) Perry; and brother-in-law to Linda (Donald) Smitley, Michael (Omeda) Deeds, Carletta Balosky and Michaelene (Larry) Ruffcorn and the late John Balosky.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donnalee; his father, Vince Balosky; and his step-father, William Stewart.
A private family service will be held. Tributes may be shared at www.Murray-Funeral-Home.com
