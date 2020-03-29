Hopwood
Robert Thomas “Bob” Friend, 68, of Hopwood passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born on August 2, 1951 in Chicago, IL a son of the late Robert Paul and Dolores Patricia Caffey Friend.
Bob is survived by his brother, Donald Wayde Friend of South Loganville, GA.
A private Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at St John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, PA followed by interment at St Joseph Cemetery, Connellsville, PA.
BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA, has been entrusted with Bob’s professional funeral arrangements.
Online condolences are welcome at bliar-lowther.com.
