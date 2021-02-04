Uniontown
Robert V. Stefancin, 80, of Uniontown, passed away January 31, 2021.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 3 and until 10:30 a.m. Thursday when a Panachida Service will be held followed by a Divine Liturgy mass in St. John Byzantine Catholic Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in St. John Byzantine Cemetery Hopwood.
